Chiranjeevi Turns 67: GodFather to Bhola Shankar, Telugu Megastar's Most-Awaited Movies to Look Forward to!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIRANJEEVI: Legendary Telugu actor Chiranjeevi rang in his 67th birthday on August 22. In addition to starring in over 150 Tollywood films, the veteran actor has carved a niche for himself in the Hindi, Tamil and Kannada film industries in his illustrious career of more than four decades. The Padma Bhushan awardee has a couple of much-anticipated films in the pipeline, including God Father and Bhola Shanker among others. Thus, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday, here’s taking a look at the list of his latest and upcoming films:

GodFather

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the Tollywood political action film GodFather. Bankrolled under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, this Mohan Raja directorial is the official Telugu remake of the blockbuster 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer. Starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satya Dev in the lead roles, Godfather also boasts of a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, in his debut Telugu film. The makers of GodFather unveiled the teaser of Chiranjeevi starrer action-drama on the occasion of his birthday. Waltair Veerayya

Helmed by K. S. Ravindra, Waltair Veerayya, which was tentatively titled Mega 154, will star Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha and Catherine Tresa in key roles. Actors Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore will also be seen playing supporting roles in this upcoming Telugu action film. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Waltair Veerayya is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2023. Bhola Shankar

Yet another Telugu action film starring Chiranjeevi, Bhola Shankar is the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam. The three-time Nandi Award-winning actor will play the titular role in this Meher Ramesh directorial. Chiranjeevi will be seen sharing the screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in Bhola Shankar. Auto Jaani

Lastly, Chiranjeevi will essay the lead role in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s much-awaited Tollywood film titled Auto Jaani. Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead in the romantic action film. Auto Jaani is reportedly scheduled to release on December 15, 2022. So far, details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen alongside his beloved son, Ram Charan, Koratala Siva’s Acharya. According to reports, the action drama film was produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment on a massive budget of ₹140 crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiranjeevi Konidela (@chiranjeevikonidela)



However, upon receiving mixed to negative reviews, Acharya tanked at the box office by grossing about ₹76 crores only.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here