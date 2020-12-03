On Dalhousie Trek, Rashami Desai Orders Very 'Chatpata and Teekha' Omelette to Keep Herself Going

Actress Rashami Desai is currently vacationing amid the hills in Dalhousie. On her trip, a video of her is being loved by fans, which was seemingly recorded by a fan without her knowledge and uploaded on social media.

In the short clip, Rashami and her friends are seen stopping for snacks mid-way. Rashami gets down from the vehicle to order food for her friends and herself. While she asks for noodles for her mates, she demands that her omelette be served 'teekha and chatpata' (spicy and hot). Living in Mumbai for many years now, Rashami seems to developed taste for spicy food. Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, Rashami also shared some pictures from her trip to Dalhousie. She is seen dressed in winterwear as she shells out major fashion goals for the season. She captioned her post, "Wandering where the WiFi is weak and the sun rays are strong (sic)!"

Rashami recently featured in an episode of reality game show Ladies Vs Gentlemen, which is hosted by celebrity couple Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. During the lockdown, she also launched her chat show The RD Shhow. Some celebs featuring on it were Mrunal Thakur, Ankita Lokhande, Jubin Nautiyal, Mallika Dua among others. In the telly industry, she last featured in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.