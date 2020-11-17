On Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Pics with Her 'Angel'

Actor couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter turned a year older on Monday, November 16. On Aaradhya Bachchan’s ninth birthday, Aishwarya shared a series of pictures to wish her "darling angel". In the photos, one can see the mother-daughter duo happily posing for the camera. In the subsequent snaps, daddy Abhishek too joins them for the family photos.

Sharing a heart-warming post alongside the pictures, the doting mother wrote, “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond... GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love LOVE YOU.” (sic)

In the snaps, Aishwarya looked divine in a black kurta with an embroidered neckline, while the baby girl looks extremely cute in her pink frock. To complete her look, the birthday girl donned matching hairband with her dress. Abhishek, on the other hand, kept it casual.

'Badhaai Ho' actress Neena Gupta wrote “God Bless” in the comments section. Abhishek’s close friend Sikander Kher also shared a snap of the father-daughter duo to wish Aaradhya. Many renowned names of the industry including Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Ekta Kapoor also extended their wishes on his post.