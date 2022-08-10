On Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Birthday, Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note: ‘Nothing Lights Up My World Like You’

Sanjay Dutt often shares unseen photos of his family on social media. On Wednesday, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor dropped a heart-warming birthday post to wish his daughter Trishala Dutt. It definitely shows the love and affection the actor has for his “princess.” Trishala turns 34 today. Taking to his social media platforms, Sanjay added an adorable childhood photo of Trishala. The father-daughter duo look cute together. Sanjay wrote, “Nothing lights up my world like you” and his post got an adorable reaction from Trishala.

A few hours back, taking to Instagram, Sanjay took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of themselves sitting on a couch as the KGF: Chapter 2 actor holds his daughter while Trishala comfortably lies on her father’s chest. Trishala is looking cute as a button in the picture.

The Toolsidas Junior actor penned a beautiful note in the caption which read: “Your birthday will always be one of the greatest moments of my life, nothing lights up my world like you Trishala Dutt! Happy Birthday, my princess, Papa Dukes loves you!” He further added a red heart emoji.

Reacting to her father's birthday wish, Trishala replied in the comment section, “I love you Papa Dukes.”

Fans also wished Trishala in the comments section. They poured red heart and fire emojis. Many also adored the duo's photo and wrote, “Very cute pic sir.” Another user commented, “Sir amazing picture.”

Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter from his first wife, Richa Sharma. The late actress died due to a brain tumour in 1996. The Rocky actor is a doting father of three and often shares his bond with his children on social media.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Shamshera in the antagonistic role opposite, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. However, the film didn’t do well at the box office.

