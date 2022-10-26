On Day 5, Karthi’s Sardar Performs Better Than Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince; Know Numbers

Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi’s Diwali gifts to the audience, Prince and Sardar respectively, are shattering box office records one at a time. Both films have performed well at the theatres. On the opening day, Prince collected Rs 8 crore worldwide, while Sardar raked in Rs 4 crore. However, roughly a week after the release, the tables have turned and now Prince has witnessed a huge drop.

According to reports, Prince earned Rs 2.50-2.80 crore in India. Despite registering good opening numbers, Prince saw a gradual decline, especially after the mixed reviews.

On the other hand, day 5 has been lucky for Karthi’s Sardar, which, according to film critics, was expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. The pace of Sardar increased during weekdays. Apart from rocking the box office in Tamil Nadu, Karthi’s Sardar has performed well in the international market.

Tamil Nadu film critic Naganathan tweeted, “#Sardar excellent Day-5 and today will be higher than Diwali day collections, multiplex shows increased and moved all shows to big screens from tomorrow across TN. Diwali winner #SardarDeepavali”

Box office collection of Prince and Sardar:

Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince was directed and written by KV Anudeep. The venture is a romantic-comedy. The plot revolves around a Pondicherry school teacher falling in love with a British woman. Their love was opposed by villagers and the protagonist’s father. How the couple manages to marry forms the crux of Prince.

Nizam – Rs 1.07 crore

Ceeded – Rs 28 lakh

Andhra – Rs 1.29 crore

Total AP TS – Rs 2.64 crore

Break Even – Rs 7.00 crore

Karthi’s Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, also Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, and Rithu. The film is an investigative thriller and features Karthi in dual roles.

Nizam – Rs 2.34 crore

Ceeded – Rs 72 lakh

Andhra – Rs 2.38 crore

Total AP TS – Rs 5.44 crore

Break Even – Rs 5.50 crore

