On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s First Anniversary, Take a Look Back at Their Year as Married Couple
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. On their one year anniversary, let’s take a look back at their life as Mister and Missus.
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was nothing short of a national affair. Ram and Leela tied the nuptial knot on November 14, 2018. Their wedding ceremony was a highly secret affair, which took place in Lake Como, Italy. Only their families and closest friends attended the event.
Ranveer and Deepika first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic love story Ram Leela. Rumours of the two dating soon started flooding in but the actors tried to keep their personal affairs intact.
In this one year of togetherness, the two have come a long way in standing by one another, through thick and thin. On their one year anniversary, let’s take a look back at their life as Mister and Missus.
Couple Goals
Their desire to be always together, hold hands and walk through the path of life is summed up in this picture. Deepika shared this extremely adorable picture with the caption, “There’s something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little...X”
Hello Ladies! This is indeed one of the most fun loving couples of Bollywood. Ranveer shared this picture of Deepika posing with her wax model as “DP 2.0”.
DP 2.0! Original तो ... मेरे पास है! ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
Love Is In The Air
Yes, they did fall for one another and this picture describes it the best. Look how happy they look, holding themselves closer together.
The Perfect Couple They seem the happiest when they get to work together. Could their smiles be any wider?
Deepika and Ranveer with their entire family will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji & the Padmavati temple & then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of Nov to seek blessing for their 1st wedding anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - — ديبيكا ورانفير مع عائلتهم بيروحون تيروباتي عشان يزوروا معبد بادمافاتي وبالاجي وبعدها بيسافروا لأمرتسر يزوروا المعبد الذهبي في اليوم ١٥ من نوفمبر ، في ذكرى زواجهم الأولى ❤️❤️❤️ - — #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone A post shared by ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ | FAN ACCOUNT (@deepveer.video) on
Love Overload
Anisha Padukone, Deepika’s younger sister can be seen smashed in the picture full of love and cozy cuddles.
cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle!❤️ @ranveersingh @anishapadukone
Here’s wishing the gorgeous Bollywood couple a very happy wedding anniversary!
