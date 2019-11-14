Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
2-min read

On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s First Anniversary, Take a Look Back at Their Year as Married Couple

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. On their one year anniversary, let’s take a look back at their life as Mister and Missus.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s First Anniversary, Take a Look Back at Their Year as Married Couple
The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. On their one year anniversary, let’s take a look back at their life as Mister and Missus.

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was nothing short of a national affair. Ram and Leela tied the nuptial knot on November 14, 2018. Their wedding ceremony was a highly secret affair, which took place in Lake Como, Italy. Only their families and closest friends attended the event.

Ranveer and Deepika first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic love story Ram Leela. Rumours of the two dating soon started flooding in but the actors tried to keep their personal affairs intact.

In this one year of togetherness, the two have come a long way in standing by one another, through thick and thin. On their one year anniversary, let’s take a look back at their life as Mister and Missus.

Couple Goals

Their desire to be always together, hold hands and walk through the path of life is summed up in this picture. Deepika shared this extremely adorable picture with the caption, “There’s something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little...X”

View this post on Instagram

There’s something so real about holding hands,some kind of complex simplicity,saying so much by doing so little...X

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Hello Ladies! This is indeed one of the most fun loving couples of Bollywood. Ranveer shared this picture of Deepika posing with her wax model as “DP 2.0”.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

DP 2.0! Original तो ... मेरे पास है! ;) #twomuchtohandle @deepikapadukone @madametussauds A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Love Is In The Air

Yes, they did fall for one another and this picture describes it the best. Look how happy they look, holding themselves closer together.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The Perfect Couple They seem the happiest when they get to work together. Could their smiles be any wider?

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Deepika and Ranveer with their entire family will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji & the Padmavati temple & then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of Nov to seek blessing for their 1st wedding anniversary ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ - — ديبيكا ورانفير مع عائلتهم بيروحون تيروباتي عشان يزوروا معبد بادمافاتي وبالاجي وبعدها بيسافروا لأمرتسر يزوروا المعبد الذهبي في اليوم ١٥ من نوفمبر ، في ذكرى زواجهم الأولى ❤️❤️❤️ - — #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone A post shared by ᴅᴇᴇᴘᴠᴇᴇʀ | FAN ACCOUNT (@deepveer.video) on

Love Overload

Anisha Padukone, Deepika’s younger sister can be seen smashed in the picture full of love and cozy cuddles.

View this post on Instagram

cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle!❤️ @ranveersingh @anishapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Here’s wishing the gorgeous Bollywood couple a very happy wedding anniversary!

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram