On Dev Anand 96th Birth Anniversary, Here are 5 Iconic Films of the Evergreen Actor You Must Watch

Dev Anand, born as Dharamdev Pishorimal Anand, is immortal among fans and friends in Bollywood not just for his acting but also for his contribution to the Indian cinema as a writer, director, and producer. Recipient of India's third-largest civilian award Padma Bhushan in the year 2001, Dev Anand is one of the earliest Indian actors to enjoy both national and international fame.

Born on September 26, 1923, Dev Anand was also honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, in 2002. Years prior to that, he was awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for Guide.

On Dev Anand's 96th birth anniversary, here are 5 of his memorable films that you must watch:

C.I.D (1956): Directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Guru Dutt, the crime thriller starred Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, K.N. Singh and Waheeda Rehman. In the film, Dev Anand played the role of a police inspector investigating a murder case. The film has number of immortal songs including - Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahi Pe Nishana, Ankhon hi Ankhon Mei, Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar among others.

Kala Pani (1958): Remake of the 1955 Bengali film Sabar Upaarey, which was based on A.J. Cronin's 1953 novel Beyond This Place, Kala Pani starred Dev Anand, Madhubala, Nalini Jaywant, Bir Sakuja and Agha among others. Produced by Dev Anand production house Navketan Films and was directed by Raj Khosla, Kala Pani narrates the story of an unending struggle for justice. Dev Anand bagged Filmfare Best Actor Award for the film.

Guide (1965): Based on the novel The Guide by R. K Narayan, the film Guide was directed by Vijay Anand and starred Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles. In the romantic drama film, Dev Anand essayed the role of guide who earned his living by taking tourists to historic sites. For Guide, Dev Anand bagged awards including National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Film at Filmfare Awards.

Jewel Thief (1967): Directed by Vijay Anand the film starred Dev Anand, Vyjayantimala and Ashok Kumar among others. The film was produced by Dev Anand's home production house - Navketan Films. Dev Anand played the role of jewellery expert in the film who along with the police attempt to nab a notorious jewel thief.

Prem Pujari (1970): Produced, directed and written by Dev Anand, the film Prem Pujari starred Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Amrish Puri. The film has number of evergreen songs composed by S.D. Burman, including Rangeela Re Tere Rang Mein, Phoolon Ke Rang Se, among others.

