On Devayani Rajkumaran's Birthday, A look at Actress' Photos With Tollywood Biggies

Actress Devayani Rajakumaran celebrated her 48th birthday on June 22. The versatile actress was among the most loved celebrities in the south film industry during her heyday in the 1990s.

Devayani has starred in several films across many languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Making her Tamil debut in 1994, Devayani has worked with several leading stars like Ajith, Vijay, Kamal Hassan, Ramba, Sarathkumar, and many more.

The actress is currently playing the lead role (Lakshmi) in the Tamil TV show Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal, which also marks her comeback to the industry

Here’s a collection of photos of the birthday girl with popular actors in the Tamil film industry.

Devayani with Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Vikram.

Vijay with actress Devayani

Ajith with actress Devayani.

Ramba with actress Devayani.

