On Dia Mirza's Birthday, Take a Look at Some of Her Popular Posts on Social Media

Actress and environment activist Dia Mirza turned 39 today. She rose to fame after she won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Following which, Dia stepped into the world of Bollywood with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The movie starred R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan and went on to become one of the defining movies of Dia's career.

Dia has also worked in films like Dus, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Sanju and Thappad. She is also the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) National Goodwill Ambassador for another two years, till the end of 2022.

Being a public figure, Dia frequently posts pictures from her daily life on social media platforms. On her birthday, lets take a look at some of her posts here:

1. Fitness First

The actor believes in a healthy lifestyle and posts pictures from her Yoga sessions like this one quite often.

2. Old Times

Her latest Instagram post is a major throwback moment from the day she was announced the winner of Miss Asia Pacific. Reminiscing the old times, Dia quoted American poet Robert Frost's renowned poem, 'Miles to go before I Sleep." She also expressed gratitude to people who showed faith in her and contributed to her journey to success.

3. Environment First

Being a UN Environment Program (UNEP) National Goodwill Ambassador, Dia was named as the environmentalist of the year by Vogue India. In this post, Dia expresses her gratitude to Vogue and encourages people to take the climate crisis seriously.

4. Heaven on Earth

The actor had recently worked in a web series called Kaafir for which she had gone to Kashmir. In this post, we can see Dia showing us some behind the scenes moments as she enjoys the beauty of nature in Kashmir.

5.BTS Moment

Another behind the scenes moment from the sets of Thappad shows Dia in a deep conversation with director Anubhav Sinha, and actor Taapsee Pannu.

We wish a very happy birthday to Dia Mirza!