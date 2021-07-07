CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#DilipKumar#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#CabinetReshuffle
Home» News»Movies»On Dilip Kumar's Last Journey, Saira Banu Bids Him a Teary Eyed Farewell
1-MIN READ

On Dilip Kumar's Last Journey, Saira Banu Bids Him a Teary Eyed Farewell

Dilip Kumar burial: Saira Banu looks on, Amitabh Bachchan pays last respects.

Dilip Kumar burial: Saira Banu looks on, Amitabh Bachchan pays last respects.

Dilip Kumar was given a tearful sendoff at the Juhu Kabristan before 5pm with just close family members, including wife Saira Banu, present.

Dilip Kumar, the ‘Tragedy King’ and ‘First Khan’ of Bollywood, breathed his last at 7:30am on July 7 morning. The screen icon, who embodied the best of India with his films and in his public persona, was accorded a state funeral, his body wrapped in the Tricolour and a gun salute sounding out. The actor was given a tearful sendoff at the Juhu Kabristan at Santacruz shortly before 5pm with just close family members, including wife Saira Banu, present, given Covid protocols.

Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Kabristan. While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Kabristan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.

Pic credit: Sachin Gokhale

An emotional Saira Banu was seen heading to the burial ground to bid a final goodbye to her Dilip Saab. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from prolonged illness and had been in and out of hospitals in the past month. Saira Banu, 76, stood like a pillar of support for her husband all through. The former actress looked on as her partner of five decades was laid to rest.

RELATED NEWS
Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani.

Post the funeral, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visited the Juhu Kabristan to pay their respects to Kumar.

Pic Credit: Sachin Gokhale

As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar’s body was draped with the Tricolor at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground. More than 60 policemen were present at his residence. Adequate security measures were taken by the police to prevent people to enter the lane leading to Kumar’s house.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Vidya Balan visited the legendary actor’s Bandra residence to meet Saira Banu.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 07, 2021, 20:44 IST