On Disha Patani's Birthday, Tiger Shroff Shares The Cutest Video Of His 'Rockstar'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are said to be dating under the radar for many years now. The two seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at her film Bharat's premiere.

Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. They reportedly hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and patch up eventually. As Disha turned a year older today, Tiger shared a cute clip of the actress grooving at a restaurant.

"Three waffles and pancakes later. Happy birthday, rockstar," he wrote and added the red heart emoji to the post. "Thank you, superstar," read Disha's comment.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often hangs out with Disha, also commented on the picture. "Cutest ever," she wrote.

On the other hand, Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff showered the birthday girl with immense love as the former dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Disha had earlier opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA.

"Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger," she had said.

When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry."

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

