On Diwali, Fans Flock To Puneeth Rajkumar’s Grave To Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, who was loved equally as an actor and a personality, may no longer be alive, but his legacy lives on through his devoted fans, now eagerly awaiting the release of his final on-screen appearance. Many flocked to Puneeth’s grave on Diwali with flowers to celebrate the special day.

The late actor’s last film, Gandhada Gudi is set to be released on October 28, the eve of his first death anniversary, and it has been clear from the start that the film is nothing short of a grand celebration. Fans took time to pay homage to the actor on this special day.

And it appears that the celebrations began a few days before the release since advance ticket purchases are off to a fantastic start. The producers previously indicated that tickets to the paid premiere concerts on October 27 will be available beginning at 7:10 p.m. on the 24th of October, and each of them is nearly sold out.

Gandhada Gudi will premiere a day before its official release on 20+ screens in Bengaluru, along with a few shows in other Karnataka cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belgaum, and others.

Gandhada Gudi is a documentary produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the PRK Productions label in collaboration with Mudskipper that follows Puneeth Rajkumar and filmmaker Amoghavarsha on their adventure to discover the spectacular land and waterscapes of Karnataka. This important journey leads them through lustrous woods and immense aquatic basins, bringing them into contact with the state’s many civilisations.

As shown in the trailer and teaser, both Puneeth and Amoghavarsha encounter many forms of life along the way: as an added bonus, Gandhada Gudi includes the Dr Rajkumar family’s ancestral house in the Karnataka village of Gajanur.

Many artists have commended Gandhada Gudi as a one-of-a-kind venture since it showcases a known actor of Puneeth Rajkumar’s renown discarding his celebrity and revealing his genuine self to the camera. While speaking at the Puneeth Parva event, fellow actor Rakshit Shetty predicted that the film will usher in a new era of filmmaking for Indian audiences and help documentary cinema get a foothold in the mainstream.

