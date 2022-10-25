CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » On Diwali, Indian Idol 12 Fame Sawai Bhatt Brings Home Al-New Scorpio Classic
1-MIN READ

On Diwali, Indian Idol 12 Fame Sawai Bhatt Brings Home Al-New Scorpio Classic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 12:05 IST

Mumbai, India

On the occasion of Diwali, Sawai bought an all-new Scorpio Classic s11.

On the occasion of Diwali, Sawai bought an all-new Scorpio Classic s11.

Even after the show, Sawai Bhatt continues to appear in many albums and live concerts.

The 13th season of Indian Idol is underway, and the show platforms the hidden and raw talents from across the country. The 12th season of the Indian Idol was widely popular. Each of the contestants created a special place in the hearts of the audience with the strength of their voice.

One of them, Sawai Bhatt, from a small village in Rajasthan, was seen dominating the show; and that too without any formal education in singing. Sawai stunned everyone with his folk art alone. Everyone was mesmerized by his deep voice. Although he did not win the show, he gained immense fame. Even after the show, Sawai Bhatt continues to appear in many albums and live concerts.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 12:05 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 12:05 IST