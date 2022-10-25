On Diwali, Indian Idol 12 Fame Sawai Bhatt Brings Home Al-New Scorpio Classic

The 13th season of Indian Idol is underway, and the show platforms the hidden and raw talents from across the country. The 12th season of the Indian Idol was widely popular. Each of the contestants created a special place in the hearts of the audience with the strength of their voice.

One of them, Sawai Bhatt, from a small village in Rajasthan, was seen dominating the show; and that too without any formal education in singing. Sawai stunned everyone with his folk art alone. Everyone was mesmerized by his deep voice. Although he did not win the show, he gained immense fame. Even after the show, Sawai Bhatt continues to appear in many albums and live concerts.

