On Doctor's Day, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Pledge to Donate Their Organs

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have pledged to donate their organs. The Bollywood couple made the announcement via social media on National Doctor's Day, which is celebrated on July 1 every year.

"Hi guys, Genelia and I have discussed it many a times, but we haven't been able to tell you about it. Today, on July 1, we want to announce that both of us have pledged to donate our organs," Riteish said in a video on Instagram.

Genelia too posted, "@riteishd and me have been thinking about it for a long time but unfortunately didn’t get down to doing it. Today on Doctor’s Day we pledge to donate our organs. We want to thank Dr Nozer Sherier and FOGSI for inspiring us. The greatest gift you can give someone is ‘The gift of life’. We urge you all to take a part in this initiate and pledge to save lives, pledge to donate your organs."

Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in honour of the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Several celebs have been posting about the day, expressing their gratitude towards the doctors putting in their best during the coronavirus pandemic.