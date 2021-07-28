On Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday, Makers Release His First Look as Lieutenant Ram

Versatile actor Dulquer Salmaan needs no special introduction for Telugu audiences. Made his smashing Telugu debut with Mahanati, the actor is doing his second Telugu film under the same production house of Swapna Cinema. Plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, the yet to be titled film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it.

The makers have released a special video as a token of love for the actor. “He shines…Here’s the glimpse of our ‘Lieutenant’ RAM, @dulQuer #declassifiessoon #HBDDearestDULQUER ,” tweeted the makers.

The charming actor himself has tweeted that this is his best birthday gift.

The exotic locations of Kashmir and the period sequences are captured beautifully, credit goes to cinematographer PS Vinod. And Vishal Chandrasekhar’s background score complements the visuals. Known for making heart-touching romantic entertainers, Hanu seems to have picked yet another intriguing subject for Production No 7.

Coming to the poster, Dulquer is all smiles as he holds a letter in his hands, while he sits backwards on bicycle. The big-budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The makers have wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir.

