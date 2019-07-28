On Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday, Sonam Kapoor Shares New Still from The Zoya Factor
On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's 33rd birthday, Sonam Kapoor shared an unseen still from 'The Zoya Factor.'
Image of Dulquer Salman, Sonam Kapoor, courtesy of Twitter
Dulquer Salmaan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karwaan (2018), opposite Mithila Palkar and Irrfan, turned 33 on July 28, 2019. On the occasion, his co-star from the upcoming film The Zoya Factor shared a new still, in which the two actors can be seen sharing an intimate hug. The film is based on the book of the same title by Anuja Chauhan. In The Zoya Factor, Salmaan will be seen playing the role of the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, while Sonam will be seen as an executive in an advertising agency.
Sharing the happy image, Sonam wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @dulQuer! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead! (sic)."
Many many happy returns of the day @dulQuer! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead! pic.twitter.com/dPLp5fLdrd— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 28, 2019
Read: Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: 5 Times the Malayalam Actor Surprised us with His Acting Skills
Earlier in May, Sonam took to social media to share the film's new poster in which she and Salmaan are looking at each other, wearing twinning denim jackets with a cricket stadium in the backdrop.
"We're back after the strategic timeout. Catch The Zoya Factor in cinemas on September 20, 2019. Starring Dulquer, directed by Abhishek Sharma," she captioned the image.
We're back after the strategic timeout 😉Catch #TheZoyaFactor in cinemas on 20th September, 2019. Starring @dulQuer, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms pic.twitter.com/4Mfcxd5DNI— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 23, 2019
