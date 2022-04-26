'On Duty 24/7': Marathi Actor Urmila Nimbalkar's Crucial Post About Motherhood

Marathi actor and popular YouTuber Urmila Nimbalkar is an equally known name on social media. Ever since she gave birth to her son in August last year, her fans have been treated to cute photos and videos of her baby on her social media profile. She often shares updates on her personal life as well as her taking care of her child on social media.

And now, a photo of her performing her motherly duties even while on a vacation at a beach has gone viral. In the photo, she is seen feeding her baby out of a bottle full of milk, while seated on a beach with her baby Athang on her lap.

She shared the photo with the caption, “Mother on duty 24/7”. Her post has received close to 17,000 likes in a day and is full of comments commending her for balancing motherhood along with other aspects of her life. Some even requested her to make a travel vlog, recounting how it was to travel while taking care of her baby. Another comment said, “Love the way you all are enjoying time with Athang. This time will not come again.” Yet another comment said, “A mother’s responsibilities are endless, regardless of whether she is a celebrity or a common woman and hence, the ability to balance spending time with one’s child along with work commitments becomes crucial. “Apart from that, there were many heart emoticons in the comments section.

Urmila Nimbalkar is most well known for her appearance in the noted television serial Diya Aur Baati Hum and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. She is also a YouTuber, who posts in Marathi. On her YouTube channel, she shares information on various topics such as beauty and lifestyle and also gives some tips. She married Sukirt Gumaste after a courtship period of 7 years.

