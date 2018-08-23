English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On Eid, Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat With a Little Surprise; See Pic and Videos
Every year fans gather at Mannat in large number to get a glimpse of the actor on Eid, and Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints them.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans gathered outside Mannat on his birthday. (Image: Yogen Shah)
On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Diana Penty took to their social media handles to wish their fans a very happy Eid. Meanwhile, Salman Khan posted a video, and Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans stationed outside his residence Mannat.
Every year fans gather at Mannat in large number to get a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious day. This year too SRK did not disappoint them, and in fact had a little surprise for them. He did not come to wish them alone, but was accompanied by his youngest son AbRam, favourite child of the internet.
The father and son came out on their balcony and waved at fans and greeted them on the festival. It's become almost a ritual as for the past few years, SRK and AbRam have been wishing gathered fans together. Twinning in white t-shirts and blue denims, they basked in the adulation of the crowds.
Later the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star also took to Twitter to share good wishes. He wrote, " Eid Mubarak to everyone. May Allah bless each and all with health and happiness. Thank u for coming home and making the celebrations every time so special. Love from my whole family to u."
Thanking everybody who had come to his house, he also posted a picture of himself with his son.
On the work front, Shah Rukh is working on Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.
