On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday, Mouni Roy Describes What World Would Have Been Without Her

Mouni Roy, a longtime collaborator with TV mogul and film producer Ekta Kapoor, has wished her on the occasion of her birthday on Sunday. Mouni's wish was not only heartwarming but also describes, although in short, Ekta's contribution to the entertainment industry.

Ekta usherd in a new wave of television with her saas-bahu daily soaps, then ventured into independent and commercial movies in Bollywood and now has also entered web space with her channel ALTBalaji. Her accomplishments are varied and Mouni describes aptly what the world would have been without Ekta as she pens an wish for her on her special day.

Mouni writes in her message on social media, "Even though I should mention, things that wouldn’t have happened if she @ektarkapoor wasn’t born, am just gonna note down a few here on this happy occasion of her happy happy birthday (sic)."

-- (Starting with the obvious) there wouldn’t be a “Balaji Telefilms” and many of us would be jobless



-- The saas es and the bahu s wouldn’t be the stars of the indian household☺️



-- The most famous indian ‘soap’ would be lifeboy



-- The torrid reel to real life on set love stories wouldn’t have transpired



-- “Shapeshifting snakes” wouldn’t be as cool ♥️



-- The gram wouldn’t have stolen the idea of boomerangs (you practicality invented it )



-- Saari bindi and jhumkis would be a lot less sexy.‍♀️



-- We wouldn’t have known the concept of a rock solid leader, guide and a friend



-- Jokes & fun aside, you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day ... happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam

I LOVEE YOU very much..

Other industry colleagues like Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel among others also wished Ekta on the occasion of her birthday.





Nushrat Bharuscha wishes Ekta Kapoor on b'day with throwback picture



Follow @News18Movies for more

