On Father David’s Birthday, Varun Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Note, Calls Him 'No. 1 Director'

Filmmaker David Dhawan turned a year older on Friday and his son Varun Dhawan wrote a special birthday wish for him on social media.

"Happy birthday papa मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1," Varun wrote on Instagram, sharing a photograph of himself with David in Bangkok. In the picture, Varun is dressed in red as a Coolie (porter). Meanwhile, David is wearing a yellow striped t-shirt and a Nehru cap.

The father-son duo are currently shooting in the Thai capital for their forthcoming film—the remake of the 1995 hit movie Coolie No. 1. David had directed the original, which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The remake, meanwhile, will feature Varun and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. It will be the first time the two actors will be seen together on the silver screen.

However, this isn’t the first remake of a David Dhawan film that Varun is starring in. In 2017, he featured in Judwaa 2, the remake of David’s 1997 hit Judwa, starring Salman Khan, Karisma and Rambha.

But before Coolie No. 1, Varun will be seen opposite Sharaddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

Meanwhile, apart from Coolie No. 1 and Judwaa, David is known for directing hit films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

(With News18 inputs)

