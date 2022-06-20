On Father's Day, Dhanush Unveils His Character From Thiruchitrambalam

On the occasion of Father’s Day, a special glimpse of Dhanush from his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam was unveiled. The promo shows veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja playing Dhanush’s grandfather, who is trying to get his grandson (Dhanush) to buy him liquor by doing an impersonation of his father (Prakash Raj). The clip shows a fun side of Bharathiraja’s character from the film.

Sharing the fun video on Sunday, Dhanush tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day from the Thiruchitrambalms”

Happy Father’s Day from the Thiruchitrambalms ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VARjifyGPw — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 19, 2022

Touted to be a full-fledged family entertainer, Dhanush is expected to essay the role of a food delivery man in the film. Apart from Dhanush, Bharathairaja, and Prakash Raj, the Mithran Jawahar directorial features Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles.

Produced by Sun Pictures, renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for Thiruchitrambalam. The cinematography is being supervised by Om Prakash. The film’s title, Thiruchitrambalam, was launched in August last year.

From the official poster, which was released earlier, many guessed that Dhanush would essay the character of an Ilaiyaraaja fan. Thiruchitrambalam is a special film considering that it is Dhanush and Mithran’s fourth collaboration. Their other three films were Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran, and Kutty. Of these three films, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty failed to perform well at the box office. Yaaradi Nee Mohini was a super hit.

As the film is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 18, the pre-release promotions are underway in full swing.

Dhanush’s fans are keeping their fingers crossed about Thiruchitrambalam. Apart from Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will also be seen in Sir, Naane Varuven, and They Gray Man.

