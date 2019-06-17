On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt Thanks Alia, Pooja, Shaheen and Rahul Through Emotional Post

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt marked Father's Day on Sunday by thanking his children Pooja, Alia, Shaheen and Rahul Bhatt for bringing meaning and happiness in his life.

Sharing a black-and-white photograph of himself with his actress and filmmaker daughter Pooja on Twitter on Sunday, he wrote, "Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride."

Thank you Pooja for standing firmly by my side and helping me take on the challenges of life in my stride. @PoojaB1972 pic.twitter.com/h0umZQvIo6 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 16, 2019

Tweeting an image with Rahul, he wrote, “Thank u for putting up with my shortcomings and forgiving me for my trespasses. 🙏 A father is also a fumbling , stumbling person . It takes a generous child like u to look away from his frailties and remember him kindly . Thank u 😘😘😘.”

Thank u for putting up with my shortcomings and forgiving me for my trespasses . 🙏 .A father is also a fumbling , stumbling person . It takes a generous child like u to look away from his frailties and remember him kindly . Thank u 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/xGpmftyloG — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 16, 2019

Finally, sharing framed photographs with his daughters from his actress wife Soni Razdan—Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, the 70-year-old filmmaker wrote, "Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life. 💕🌈😘 @aliaa08 @Soni_Razdan."

Thank you Shaheen and Alia for adding to the perfume of my life. 💕🌈😘 @aliaa08 @Soni_Razdan pic.twitter.com/HRooaLnPPQ — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 16, 2019

Notably, Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction after almost 20 years with Sadak 2, the sequel to his hit 1991 film Sadak, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja. Produced by Vishesh Films, and starring Alia, Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles, Sadak 2 is slated to release July 10, 2020. It will be the first time that Alia will be working with her father and sister Pooja.

