On Father's Day, Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Her and Nick Jonas' Dads Singing on Stage

Priyanka Chopra shared throwback photos of her and Nick Jonas' dads on Father's Day. The pictures showed both fathers singing on stage. The actress shared the pictures and hinted that maybe that's where she and her husband get their singing talents from.

The first picture shows the late Dr Ashok Chopra in a black and white photo, the second had Nick's father Kevin Jonas singing with a band. "Maybe we both got it from our fathers #HappyFathersDay @nickjonas @PapaJonas," she captioned her post. Nick dropped a heart emoji on it.

The Jonas brothers are a successful band, who made a massive comeback last year with their hit song Sucker. Priyanka, although better, known for her acting skills, has also sung in some of her films as well as released some singles in collaboration with international artistes.

Nick too posted two throwback photos - one of his father and the other of wife Priyanka as a child with her father Ashok. He wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! My dad is and has always been my hero. Love and miss you @papakjonas. Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I'm so blessed we found each other. And to everyone not able to be with their fathers I'm thinking of you today and sending you love."

Follow @News18Movies for more