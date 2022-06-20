On Father's Day, Sameer Paranajpe's Emotional Note For His Dad

Marathi actor Sameer Paranajpe, who got the opportunity to work with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in the web series Class of 83, has written a heartfelt note for his father on the occasion of Father’s day.
The actor, who started his cinematic journey with Zee Marathi’s show Mazhe Pati Saubhagyavatiis, is a household name now. The actor from his official Instagram handle posted an image with his father and added her daughter’s picture with him. A few months ago, the Marathi actor became the father of a baby girl.
Sameer Paranjape, in his long caption, wrote “Baba, I don’t know what to say, I am the one who tells everything to Baba, but now when she is with me, she did it to her mother. I sat in Baba’s car and asked Baba how slow he was driving. Give me a car. When the first fight took place, don’t tell your mother.”
He further continued, “You sent a little more money than usual on 31st December when you were in college. You sent a message saying don’t fall into the gutter by being extravagant … And now there is no one around to hide you from the fridge and give you chocolate every day and this is the last breath. I and the one who forcibly brushes every day ..”
In the emotional letter, the actor talked about his college days and childhood. His fans and supporters loved the post.
