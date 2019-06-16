Take the pledge to vote

On Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan Turns Mufasa to Aryan's Simba Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Match

Ahead of the India and Pakistan World Cup match, Shah Rukh Khan shared a Father's Day post, with 'The Lion King' twist.

News18.com

Updated:June 16, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
On Father's Day, Shah Rukh Khan Turns Mufasa to Aryan's Simba Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Match
Image of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan, courtesy of Twitter
Expect Shah Rukh Khan to do the most obvious thing on any occasion and might end up surprising you. However, on the occasion of Father's Day, which falls today, on Sunday, Shah Rukh does plan on spending the day watching the India and Pakistan match with his son Aryan. It is unsure at the moment as to whether the match will be played as scheduled or not, but Shah Rukh's enthusiasm is sure to pump you up.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share an image with Aryan that has the father-son duo wearing team India themed, blue colour jerseys. With a tinge of The Lion King, the post is sure to melt your hearts. While Shah Rukh's jersey says Mufasa, while Aryan's carries the name Simba - the iconic father-son duo from the animated classic The Lion King. Shah Rukh captioned the post, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!(sic)."

In another post, Shah Rukh also announced the launch of a welfare network that aims to create support for women. He wrote, "A foundation I named after my father - @MeerFoundation - aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world. http://meerfoundation.org/ (sic)."

