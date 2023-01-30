HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYADARSHAN: Padma Shri awardee Priyadarshan has been delivering blockbuster films across Bollywood and South for the last four decades. Be it an epic war film like Marakkar or light-hearted comedies including Bhool Bhulaiya, Garam Masala, and more, the filmmaker is known for his versatility. With three National Awards in his kitty, the director is celebrating his 66th birthday on January 30.

On the special occasion, here we have listed down some of his recent work that you can add to your watchlist.

Hungama 2

Hungama 2 marked the comeback of Priyadarshan as a director after a span of eight years. Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan Jafri, the romantic-comedy is the sequel of the director’s own 2003 flick, Hungama. The plot revolves around the life of Aakash who begins to treat troubled waters after his ex returns with a child. He takes help from Anjali to discover the truth about the baby, but trouble ensues when the latter’s husband thinks they’re having an affair.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

With an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier and Keerthy Suresh, Priyadarshan along with writing the script has also helmed the project. The plot of the epic period war film chronicles the life of a legendary naval chieftain Kunjali Marakkar IV, who wages war against an oppressive Portugal regime and their allies. Such was the movie’s success that the filmmaker garnered a National Award for it.

Forbidden Love

Priyadashan helmed and wrote the first segment, Anamika, of the ZEE5 anthology web show Forbidden Love. His segment starred Aditya Seal, Harsh Chhaya and Pooja Kumar in the lead roles. The main theme of the anthology dealt with the complexities of love emotion which is beyond the boundaries of social norms.

Navarasa

Created by Mani Ratnam, Navarasa is a Tamil anthology web show revolving around the nine main emotions from the Indian aesthetic theory. In which Priyadarshan directed and explored the Haasya (laughter) segment. His portion starred Yogi Babu, Remya Nambeesan and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

Olavum Theeravum

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Olavum Theeravum is a segment from an upcoming untitled Netflix anthology that is based on author MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the segment is speculated to be black and white whose shooting took place in Thodupuzha. Reportedly, Priyadarshan has wrapped his segment’s filming process.

