On Four Years of Raabta, Kriti Sanon Pens a Tear-Jerking Note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon’s 2017 film Raabta marked four years on Wednesday. The actress shared a post dedicated to the special occasion on her Instagram handle where she remembered fond memories of shooting the film with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last year on June 14. Kriti posted a beautiful montage of some of her favourite behind-the-scenes moments while filming. The clip has a romantic song titled Darasal from the film playing in the backdrop.

The compiled video features some of the most fun on-set moments and unseen footage. Looking back was not easy for Kriti as it refreshed memories for her with Sushant, who was a very special friend of the actress. This was the first and the last time Kriti and Sushant co-starred in a film. The video posted by Kriti opened with the text, “A film. a journey that will always remain extremely close to my heart.”

Kriti noted that she believes in connection and that we are meant to meet the people we do. She added her ‘Raabta’ with Sushant, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan - director) and MaddockFilms was just meant to be. “Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did I know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta,”she concluded her post on an emotional note.

Neither Kriti nor Sushant ever confirmed, but the two were rumoured to be dating while shooting the film. Kriti was heartbroken to learn about Sushant's untimely demise last year. In her farewell note to the late actor, she wrote, “I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy. A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for you (sic.)”

Meanwhile, Kriti wrapped filming the first schedule for her next Bhediya, in Arunachal Pradesh recently. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. Adipurush, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Ganapath and Mimi are other projects in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here