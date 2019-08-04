On Friendship Day, Alia Bhatt's BFF Answers Actress Has Ranbir Kapoor's Number on Speed Dial

It's no secret that Alia Bhat and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor are BFFs and they leave stone unturned to make each other feel special. The two are gym buddies, 4 am friends and travel partners. The two have also been on vacations together - from Spain to London to Kashmir - sharing photos of each other on social media.

On Friendship Day, Alia took to her YouTube channel to post a fun video with Akansha as the two play, "How well do you know your best friend".

In the video, the two can be seen answering questions about each other. During the game session, one such question was, 'who's on Alia's speed dial'. Answering the same, Akansha wrote Ranbir Kapoor's name on the top. Alia, second with her answer and wrote Ranbir's name too. She also named Akanksha, Ayan and Girish on her list.

Akansha shared a picture of them together and wrote, "my looove, my life, my shawty n my wife 🐝 happy friendship day ya’ll (sic)." Alia too had the same picture on timeline, which she captioned as, "I'll be there for youuuu.. 💓💓💓 Happy OUR day(sic)."

On the work front, Alia is currently shooting for superhero drama Brahmastra in Varanasi with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also started work on her maiden film with daddy Mahesh Bhatt. Alia has signed up for Sadak 2, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, and Sanjay Dutt.

