On Friendship Day, Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Hilarious Throwback Pic From College Play with Rochak Kohli

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his long-time friendship with music composer Rochak Kohli and shared a throwback picture from a college play. The two have collaborated on many songs like O Heeriye, Chan Kitthan, Pani Da Rang, among others.

On Friendship Day, Ayushmann talked about their bond in a statement, "I have known Rochak since my 8th grade. We went to the same school, St. John’s high school in Chandigarh, since late 90’s. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are very passionate about music. There were other students also but we shared the common talent of composing and writing songs which was rare for students in the 8th grade,” he said.

In a hilarious throwback photo shared by Ayushmann, Rochak and him are seen with a band of boys who have shaved their heads for a college play. Ayushmann said, “This picture was clicked during our college play. I think we were getting ready for one of our performances in college – DAV College, Chandigarh. In this picture we also have other friends - Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary with his back towards the camera.”

He added, “We started this theatre group in college called Aaghaaz and this play was called Kumaraswami for which I was the lead character. For this role, all the boys went bald. We were 10 characters in the play and we all went bald during peak winters in Chandigarh. It was quite crazy!”

Ayushmann and Rochak, who are frequent collaborators, opened up about being inclined toward their creative side. “Rochak and I have done a lot of plays together. In the first year, we were together in a Greek play Spartacus. In the second year, it was Kumaraswami which is when this picture was clicked and in the third year we were part of Andhayug and my character's name was Ashwathama. Rochak primarily gave music for all of these plays and he also played some characters. He is multi-faceted.”

Ayushmann also said that they are in touch regularly, despite the Covid-19 lockdown. “We speak almost every second day. He is doing very well for himself. His last two songs are chartbusters - 'Meri Aashiqui' sung by Jubin Nautiyal and his latest track 'Dil Tod Ke' with B Praak. Rochak and I met a day before the lockdown. I was coming back from winning an award for Best Actor Critics for Article 15. We met and celebrated the moment together,” he added.