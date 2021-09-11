On Ganesh Chaturthi, Krushna Wants to Mend Bridges With Uncle Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew comedian Krushna Abhishek have reportedly had some differences for almost three years. This became all the more obvious when Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja were recently on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, but Krushna decided to give the episode a miss. Now, there are fresh reports that Krushna wants to mend bridges with his uncle and aunt.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Krushna wants his relations to get better with his uncle Govinda. On Friday, while taking Lord Ganesh’s idol from a shop to his car, many media people surrounded Krushna. According to a report in ANI, when Krushna was asked about his relations with Govinda, addressing his uncle and Aunt he said that he wants Ganpati Bappa to resolve this problem among the family members because all of them love each other. The actor added that he was praying for whatever issue there may be to get resolved.

Recently, Govinda’s wife Sunita had reportedly said that she didn’t want to see Krushna’s face. Last year, in November, Govinda, in a statement, pledged to never discuss his family issues in front of the world and has remained true to his word.

Govinda’s wife further added that wherever they come to a show, Krushna says something or another in the media for publicity. She asked what was the point of saying these things? She said what is the point of talking about family problems in front of the media? Govinda does not react to this but it is sad.

