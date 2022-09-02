On Ganesh Chaturthi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Bring Home Luxury BMW

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza brought home a new luxurious car worth Rs 1.4 crore on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The star couple showed off their new ride BMW iX electric car at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganesh darshan on Wednesday.

The actors were seen stepping out of their new swanky car at Arpita’s Bandra residence accompanied by their sons Rahyl and Riaan. Reportedly, this is the couple’s second electric vehicle after Tesla, which reportedly they have in California.

Top Showsha video

A video shared by Viral Bhayani’s Instagram account shows Riteish driving the maroon new BMW himself and posing for cameras before walking inside Arpita and Aayush house with his family.

For the occasion, the family of four were colour-coordinated in off-white traditional attires and were looking picture-perfect together.

According to media reports, the on-road price of the electric car in Mumbai is said to be around Rs 1.43 crore. For those who are familiar, this new model iX is the first all-electric variant. It is known that Genelia had earlier gifted a Tesla Model X car to Ritesh on his birthday back in 2017.

Riteish Deshmukh has an impressive car collection

The actor is known for his passion for cars and has a great collection of super rides, including Bentley Flying Spur worth Rs 3.5 crores, and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth around Rs 2 crores. There is a BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.4 crore. This also includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which costs Rs 1.3 crore. This new BMW is another addition to the actor’s collection of swanky cars.

Meanwhile, speaking of the couple’s work front, Genelia recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy-drama film Mister Mummy, which also stars Riteish.

On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen next sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia in Plan A Plan B, a Shashanka Ghosh directorial.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here