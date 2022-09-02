On Ganesh Chaturthi, Tejaswini Pandit Gifts Herself a Luxury SUV

Marathi actress Tejashwini Pandit has mesmerized the audience with her outstanding acting skills and beauty. Tejaswini is one of the most talented actresses in Marathi cinema. She has a huge fan base. Tejaswini is very active on social media and shares every small update about her personal and professional life on there to stay connected with them. Every post of hers gets lots of love and response from her fans.

Meanwhile, with the blessings of Ganapati Bappa, a happy development has occurred in Tejaswini Pandit’s life. The actress bought a luxury car on the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav.

Tejaswini posted a few pictures of her brand new car and wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya. Sharing this happy moment of my life with you. My own new car. A car was never a luxury for me, it was a necessity.

“But right now I’m just grateful that I was able to give myself a luxurious made-in-India car.

“I have travelled a lot till now. But one thing is certain for me. Mom, Didi, and my Dad who has always been with me on my journey to date. It was only because of your blessings that this was possible.

Thank you Mahindra Sahyadri Motors Pune, and Sharad Ji for this extremely prompt service and for treating me like a family! I am confident that in this new journey, this car will prove to be sturdy support along the way!” She also used hashtags like grateful, gratitude only, XUV 700, and Mahindra.

As soon as the actress shared this post, everyone — from fans to celebrities — praised and congratulated the actress.

The actress has bought a black Mahindra XUV 700. The price of this car ranges between 13 lakhs and 24 lakhs. The interiors of this car are excellent. The car is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, Sony 3D sound system, push-button start/stop, cabin air filter, ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic AC, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, etc.

The actress made her acting debut in 2004 with Kedar Shinde’s comedy-drama Aga Bai Arrecha! Tejaswini made her television debut with Star Pravah’s Tuza Ni Maza Ghar Shrimantacha. But she is best known for her lead roles in Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Tu Hi Re, and Ye Re Ye Re Paisa.

