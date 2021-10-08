On Gauri Khan's Birthday, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Send Her Love, Hope for 'Best Present' Today

Interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife Gauri Khan turned 51 today, on October 8. To make the day special for her, her industry colleagues and long time friends have taken to social media to wish her and leave encouraging comments for her. Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback image of Gauri and Shah Rukh and wished her the ‘best birthday present today.’

Her post read, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today ♥️♥️♥️."

Farah’s post comes at a time when Gauri and her family is waiting for the release of her son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. The 23-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 3. His bail application will be heard today, on Gauri Khan’s birthday.

Gauri’s good friend and Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, too, left a warm wish for her. She shared a collage of the two and wrote, “Gods Love and Grace will always be on your and your loved ones heads.. I Love you loads ♥️♥️♥️ #Gstar #20yearsandbeyond #MyNo8shine #limitless"

Several industry colleagues of SRK and his fans have rallied behind him in these difficult times.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Takes Gauri Khan on Trip Down Memory Lane on Birthday, Shares Vintage Pic With Shah Rukh Khan

Hrithik Roshan on Thursday penned an emotional note for Aryan and said the tough times will only make him stronger. Roshan has been a good friend of Shah Rukh for many years.

Earlier this week, Sussanne too came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri. Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have also expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Before this Salman Khan and his sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home to show their support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.