On Genelia D'Souza's Birthday, Here's a Look at her Funny Yet Mushy Instagram Reels with Husband Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are among the rare couples who managed to keep their love story away from the limelight. No one saw it coming and the duo sealed the deal back in 2012 in both Marathi and Christian wedding ceremonies. Over the years, they’ve grown to become one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. Fans of the couple love their funny reel videos and mushy social media posts.

Now, on the special occasion of Genelia’s birthday, here we have compiled a few of their mushy yet funny reels that’ll give you major couple goals.

Surprise meeting

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CgRhLbxJw-X/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Whenever Genelia is away from Riteish, he makes it a point to give her a surprise visit. This adorable reel features Riteish traveling to Delhi to give moral support to his wife in her fitness journey. While sharing the clip, Genelia wrote, “Another week in Delhi. Away from all the comforts of my transformation- My Gym, my trainer, my family… Riteish sensed it and he came to Delhi with the kids and helped me train as well…What would I ever do without you my Riteish? Thank you for always being there.”

Happy Father’s Day

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce-1wPMDtPL/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

On the special occasion of Father’s Day, Genelia dedicated an emotional reel to Riteish for being the best ‘baba in the world.’ She stated, “I feel Fathers always get the raw deal. Mums are always given more credit than what Dads get. But my dearest darling father of my kids Riteish,

I want you to know, that I may be Riaan’s, Rahyl’s and Flash’s – Heart but you will always be their – Heartbeat and what’s the use of a heart if it doesn’t beat”.

Gudi Padwa special

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNl8QmbjHmB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

While celebrating the Maharashtrian new year, Genelia posted a hilarious clip of the couple getting ready for the occasion. “Tough times shouldn’t dampen the spirit..If this year has taught us anything- it’s all about spending time with your loved ones and finding ways to make it special,” said Genelia alongside the funny clip.

Happy Holi

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CM_Y3I2jOzN/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

On the special occasion of Holi, the couple once again posted a hilarious reel video and encouraged people to celebrate the spirit of the festival.

