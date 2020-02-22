On Gurmeet Chaudhary's 33rd Birthday, Wife Debina Bonnerjee Shares Their Togetherness Mantra

It was in 2008’s television series Ramayan when Gurmeet Chaudhary gained prominence for his portrayal of Lord Ram in his first ever show itself. 12 years down the line, while he has earned fandom for his charming personality, it’s also his relationship with wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee that has doubled their following.

On Gurmeet 33rd birthday today, his wife got in a freewheeling chat with News18.com and talked about their relationship.

It was in acting competition back in 2005 when destiny made them meet as co-contestants in Sahara’s Mr and Mrs Bollywood. “I had come from Kolkata and he participated from Mumbai itself. We just met as co-contestants and hardly knew each other. One day I came in late for breakfast and was having it alone. Later, Gurmeet entered and he asked if he could join and I agreed. That’s how we started talking for the first time,” Debina recalls.





The two struck the chord right and decided to secretly get married after 6 months of dating. “It was a very childish rhapsody because we were very young. Although, I think it was a very good decision. We were so much in love we thought we should get married. Both of us were in that clean state of mind where we did not think of what could or could not happen in the future, which people usually think and judge. That's how we decided to get married secretly. We then renewed our vows in 2011,” Says Debina.

“With career, people keep marriage at the back burner but when we had nothing so we were like lets gets married and finish one job,” she adds.

The two have worked together on a few shows post Ramayan, such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Nach Baliye 6. Talking about how it is working professionally with your husband, Debina shares, “It’s never easy to work with someone you know, on a professional platform. Initially, I felt conscious. But now we are comfortable since we saw each other’s growth. During Ramayan, I would watch how he acts on the situations thrown at him and he would do the same for me. We have also given each other professional space and come back working together. We have adapted to each other in every way.”





While Gurmeet and Debina have been married for 13 years, they indeed look like a newly wedded couple. Debina shares the mantra, “We are each other’s friends and love to share each other first rather than with the rest of the world. We don’t believe that couples need space or a breather, we just don’t understand the concept. We do have our girls/ boys time but it doesn’t mean a no-entry for each other, we do end up joining each other. Keeping each other the priority is the key.”

Debina also revealed that the two will next be seen in a short film debut of Indian journalist Ram Kamal Mukherjee titled Subho Bijoya. The dubbing for the movie is currently in the process and would be released soon.





“Expecting too much from your partner is a no no. You will have to accept each other instead of just putting your cards down. That’s how it works,” Debina signs off with a small advise for other couples.

