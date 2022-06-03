On Hardeek Joshi's Cute Post For Wife Akshaya Deodhar, Her Comment A Winner

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are a popular couple in the Marathi Entertainment Industry. Hardeek Joshi recently shared a beautiful picture with Akshaya along with a romantic caption. Akshaya’s reaction to this is catching everyone’s attention.

Hardeek Joshi shared a photo with Akshaya on Instagram. In the picture, Akshaya is seen in a pink floral printed anarkali and Hardeeek is wearing a black shirt. Both are hugging each other and posing for the camera. In the caption, Hardeek said, “I am Much More Me when I am With You.” He also used hashtags like couple, love, couple goals, happy, together and much more.

Akshaya immediately replied to his post in the comment box. She posted a red heart emoji and expressed her love for Hardeek. Fans have also rained heart emojis on Hardeek’s post. Moreover, many have appreciated the couple and said “Cute couple”, and “Beautiful fantastic lovely couple”. The photo received 44,357 likes.

A few days ago, the couple gave a pleasant shock to the fans on the eve of Akshayya Tritiya by sharing their engagement photos. In the picture, Akshya is seen in a beautiful gown and Hardeek is wearing a Red suit. They captioned the picture with “Forever” with a red heart emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages. The post got 63,999 likes.

On the work front, Hardeek and Akshaya were last seen in the Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. It is a romantic series, which aired on Zee Marathi. It is one of the longest running television shows in Marathi.

Currently, Hardeek is playing the role of Siddharth in the Marathi family drama television serial Tuzya Mazya Sansarala Ani Kya Hava. It is directed by Sanjay Zankar under the banner of Zankar Films.

