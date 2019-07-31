On Harry Potter's 39th Birthday, Warner Bros London Announces New Studio Tour
As Harry Potter celebrates his 39th birthday today on July 31, Warner Bros London has announced a new tour of Hogwarts and Diagon Alley for all Harry Potter fans.
Image courtesy: WB Tour London/ Twitter
As Harry Potter celebrates his 39th birthday today on July 31, Warner Bros London has announced a new tour of Hogwarts and Diagon Alley for all Harry Potter fans. A studio tour which has been termed as Hogwarts After Dark will give the visitors opportunities to explore the Hogwarts set along with Diagon Alley.
Throughout the tour, visitors will be allowed to interact with choreographers and the brains behind the set to know all the details of how it was all done.
Warner Bros London released a guide on Harry Potter's birthday eve revealing the layout of the tour.
Wizard, Witch or Muggle - embrace the #DarkArts this Hallowe’en and explore the darkness of the Wizarding World at #WBTourLondon.— WB Tour London (@wbtourlondon) July 30, 2019
As per a report, as soon as guests arrive at Hogwarts and Diagon Alley, they will be provided with a two-course dinner in the great hall which will be served in cauldrons and other props of the film.
To give the guests an experience of a Halloween themed visit, the hall will be decorated with pumpkin heads.
Enjoy a magical Hallowe’en evening on the set of the Hogwarts Great Hall. #HogwartsAfterDark tickets are on sale now! https://t.co/QL1khfHfzm pic.twitter.com/A7ejZ9Rlhr— WB Tour London (@wbtourlondon) July 30, 2019
Dessert will also be served to guests and it will be outside Hogwarts in the forbidden forest where they will be accompanied by magical creatures such as the Hippogriff and Aragog. Guests will get an opportunity to explore the different common rooms, classes and school staff offices including Dumbledore during the tour.
The prop making department will be there dressed as death eaters to share the intricate details of their designs and reasons behind it.
What is more exciting is wand choreographer Paul Harris will also be present to teach the guests a few wand combat moves.
The Hogwarts After Dark Tour will begin in the evening and continue till midnight.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Sacred Games 2 Promo Throws More Light on Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Surveen Chawla's Characters
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue
- 43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval