On Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's 30th Birthday, Dad Anil Kapoor and Sister Sonam Pen Heartwarming Wishes

Actor Anil Kapoor is very happy as his son, Harshvardhan Kapoor turns 30 today. In interviews and social media, AK has always portrayed his son more as a friend and the two are known to share a very special bond.

Anil took to Instagram to post an emotional message for his son in front of the whole world. The picture he posted features his son earing a multicolour ethnic style coat and sporting wild, curly hair. The second picture shows him dressed in all black velvet jumpsuit and lounging on a couch, sporting black sunglasses.

He added how Harshavardhan is his son, his friend, his confidant and his “go-to” person for everything, including shoes. He added how proud he was of his son’s instincts and the path that he has carved for himself on his own. The newbie star has appeared in three films and won the best debut award at Stardust and Star Screen awards for Mirzya in 2016.

Further, Anil wrote that Harshavardhan can be anything he wishes to be.

Here is the full caption:

“Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor !! You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you!

You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always”

Anil Kapoor has three children. While the youngest child Harshavardhan and eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor are in the acting business, Rhea Kapoor remains behind the camera with a producing career and a fashion line.

Sonam also took to her Instagram to wish her brother a happy birthday.

She wrote that her brother is the apple of her eye and she was thankful that they could spend this day together.“Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing . You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together),” she wrote.

Harshavarrdhan was last seen in the 2018 film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.