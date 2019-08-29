On Her Birth Anniversary, Remembering Ingrid Bergman Through Her Most Memorable Films

Best remembered for her roles as Ilsa Lund in the 1942 classic Casablanca and as Alicia Huberman in the 1946 film Notorious, actress Ingrid Bergman was born on August 29, 1915, and died on her 67th birthday.

Considered to be one of the greatest screen legends of Classic Hollywood cinema, she was the recipient of three Academy Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, four Golden Globes and a BAFTA. The Swedish actress whose introduction to American cinema came with the English remake of the 1939 film Intermezzo, went on to act in around 50 films apart from numerous television appearances before losing battle to breast cancer.

On the iconic actress' 104th birth anniversary and 37th death anniversary, we look at some of Bergman's most memorable movies.

Casablanca (1942): The romantic drama based on Murray Burnett and Joan Allison's unproduced stage play Everybody Comes to Rick's starred Humphrey Bogart, Bergman and Paul Henreid in pivotal roles. Set during World War II, it focuses on an American who must choose between his love for a woman and helping her and her husband, a Czech Resistance leader, escape the city of Casablanca to continue fighting the Nazis.

For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943): Based on the 1940 Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name, it is about an American International Brigades volunteer Robert Jordan, who, while on his mission to blow up a strategically important bridge to protect Republican forces in the Spanish Civil War against the fascists, falls in love with a young woman guerrilla fighter (Bergman).

Notorious (1946): The Alfred Hitchcock spy film starred Cary Grant, Bergman and Claude Rains as three people whose lives become entangled intimately during an espionage operation.

Joan of Arc (1948): The Victor Fleming directorial starred Bergman as the French religious icon and war heroine. It was based on Maxwell Anderson's successful Broadway play Joan of Lorraine, which also starred Bergman and was adapted for the big screen by Anderson himself.

Anastasia (1956): The film, set in Interwar France, follows Bergman who plays the role of a suicidal amnesiac. Her uncanny resemblance to Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, the youngest daughter of the late Tsar Nicholas II, who is rumoured to have survived the execution of her family, sees her getting drawn into a plot devised by former Russian General Bounine to con the Royal Family.

