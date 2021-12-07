On Her Birthday, Bharathi Kannamma's Lead Vinusha Devi Shares Pics in Beautiful Saree

Bharathi Kannamma is currently one of the most popular serials airing on Vijay TV and streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The show’s female lead Vinusha Devi, who is playing the role of Kannamma, recently celebrated her birthday. Sharing on Instagram a series of photos where she is wearing a traditional saree, the actor looks simply beautiful.

Soon after she shared the post, her friends and fans flooded the comments section with wishes and appreciation.

Roshini Haripriyan, who initially played the lead role of Kannamma in the social drama, announced her departure from the show a few days ago. The show always stood at the top in TRP charts when Roshini was in the lead.

Following Roshini’s exit, Vinusha Devi was selected by the makers to essay the role of Kannamma in the show. However, Roshini’s deviation caused a setback to the show. As reported by News18 on November 24, in the Tamil TV serial TRP rating list, the show slipped to the 7th position. Now the viewers are giving their support to Vinusha Devi as well.

Vinusha Devi graduated from Valliammal College for Women and has acted in several TV shows. Being a model, she is very popular among youth and her photos often go viral on social media.

Vinusha Devi has already co-starred with Gabriella and Tic Tac Toe fame Akshay in the upcoming crime thriller N4 under the direction of Lokesh. We have to say that Vinusha’s performance in the storyline that is currently going on briskly in Bharathi Kannamma will attract the audience.

