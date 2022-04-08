On Her Father's 1st Death Anniversary, Bhagyashree Limaye Writes Heartfelt Note

Actor Bhagyashree Limaye recently shared a photo with her father on social media and penned a heartfelt note with it. The post has been written in the memory of her father Madhav Limaye, who died of Covid-19 last year in April.

On April 8, his first death anniversary, Bhagyashree shared a picture in his memory. She captioned the picture, “A year since you left and it’s still unbelievable! I miss you!" As soon as the picture was uploaded, she started receiving messages of condolence and comfort from her industry colleagues and fans.

Bhyagyashree was extremely attached to her father. She misses him. On the occasion of Father’s Day, she uploaded a picture with him on Instagram.

Along with the picture, Bhagyashree said, “You not being with us anymore makes me feel the unreal nature of life every moment. Makes me bother about small things, which is a good thing in a way I guess! Happy Fathers Day Baba! You are missed every moment."

Bhagyashree made her debut on the small screen. She first appeared in the Marathi television family-drama series Ghadge and Sunn. This serial was broadcast on Colors Marathi in 2017.

The series was about a girl named Amruta, a cheerful girl of trendy ideas who wants to pursue her career in Gemmology and accepts that men and women are equal. She was also seen in Satyameva Jayate 2 and Medley.

In 2014, Bhagyashree bagged the prestigious Maharashtra Times, Shravan Queen Crown. Before becoming an actor, she also worked in an IT company and also as a reporter for Solapur News.

