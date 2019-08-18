On His 85th Birthday, Revisiting 5 Timeless Songs Written By Gulzar

Born as Sampooran Singh Kalra on August 18, 1934, in Jhelum district’s (now in Pakistan) Deena, Gulzar moved to Delhi after the India-Pakistan partition.

In a prolific career spanning over 60 years, he has written and directed several films, and has extensively penned books, songs and poems.

Some of the memorable films that he has written screenplay for, include Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand (1971), Guddi (1971), Bawarchi (1972) and Namak Haraam (1973). Among the many films for which he has written dialogues, include Asit Sen’s Do Dooni Char (1968) and Khamoshi (1969).

But despite a highly successful and rewarding filmmaking and dialogue-writing career, Gulzar is most remembered for his haunting, heartfelt songs. Today, on his 85th birthday, we look at five of the best ones.

Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi: From the movie Khamoshi, this song features Rajesh Khanna. Composed by Hemant Kumar, it beautifully beautifully acts as a bridge between the past and the present, built skilfully by Gulzar through his words.

Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan: Sung by Geeta Dutt and composed by Kanu Roy, this popular song is from the 1971 movie Anubhav. It explores the romance and the intimacy shared between a husband and wife.

Maine Tere Liye Hi: Featuring Rajesh Khanna, this song from Anand is another shining example of Gulzar’s evergreen brilliance. Sung beautifully by Mukesh, it is an ode to love and its everlasting memory.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi: Not just love and intimacy, Gulzar is also an expert in masterfully expressing pain and longing. This song from Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar’s movie Aandhi is a heart-breaking example. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, it talks about love, loss and separation.

Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi: From the 1983 film Masoom, this song is as relevant today as it was when it first released. It is picturised on Naseeruddin Shah and a young Jugal Hansraj, who plays his son in the film. Sung by Anup Ghoshal and Lata Mangeshkar in different versions, it is laden with existential questions and makes you think.

