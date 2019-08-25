On His Birthday, 5 Sean Connery Movies Apart from the James Bond Films That You Must Watch

One of the most prolific actors of all time who embodied James Bond on the silver screen, Sir Sean Connery has often been hailed as one of the best actors in cinema.

Born on August 25, 1930, the Scottish actor's first job was that of a milkman. After stints in the Royal Navy, as a lorry driver, a lifeguard at Portobello swimming baths, a labourer, an artist's model for the Edinburgh College of Art and a coffin polisher, Connery helped out backstage at the King's Theatre in late 1951 and once he became interested in the proceedings, one of the most illustrious careers in acting was launched.

On his 89th birthday, we look at five of his films, apart from the James Bond movies, that best showcase his craft.

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

The mystery film directed by Sidney Lumet was based on the 1934 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Commercially and critically successful, the film featured the well-known Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Albert Finney), who has to investigate the murder of an American business tycoon aboard the Orient Express train. The suspects were portrayed by Lauren Bacall, Ingrid Bergman, Connery, John Gielgud, Vanessa Redgrave, Michael York, Jacqueline Bisset, Anthony Perkins and Wendy Hiller.

The Name of the Rose (1986)

The Jean-Jacques Annaud directorial based on the eponymous book by Umberto Eco had Connery star as the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville, who is called upon to solve a deadly mystery in a medieval abbey, with Christian Slater acting as his apprentice Adso of Melk.

The Untouchables (1987)

The American gangster film based on the 1957 book of the same name starred Kevin Costner, Charles Martin Smith, Andy García, Robert De Niro and Connery. It followed Costner as he forms the Untouchables team to bring Al Capone (De Niro) to justice during Prohibition (the nationwide ban on alcohol in the US).

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by George Lucas, the third instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise saw Harrison Ford reprise the title role. Connery played his father Henry Jones Sr, a professor of Medieval literature, who cared more about looking for the Grail than raising his son.

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The spy-thriller starring Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, James Earl Jones, and Sam Neill was an adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1984 bestselling novel of the same name. It was the first instalment in the Jack Ryan film series. The Hunt for Red October received mostly positive reviews from critics, becoming the sixth top-grossing domestic film of the year.

