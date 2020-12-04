News18 Logo

    2-MIN READ

    On Birthday, BTS Member Jin Treats Fans with Solo Track 'Abyss', Pens Emotional Letter

    BTS member Jin

    BTS member Jin

    Touted as the 'worldwide handsome', Jin treated the BTS ARMY with a solo track called 'Abyss' on the eve of his birthday.

    BTS member Jin is celebrating his 28th birthday today. To make the day special, Jin released a solo track titled Abyss. The song was released on the music streaming app SoundCloud on December 3.

    BTS ARMY could not keep calm as Jin presented them with the melodious gift on his birthday. The track was released on BTS’s SoundCloud as well as the BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

    The soft and melancholic song is pretty similar to Jin's song from last year “Tonight,” which is also available on SoundCloud.

    Abyss is also characterised by its soft yet piercing nature. The song’s lighthearted ballad ambiance stands in stark contrast to its somber lyrics, which showcase how Jin battles his inner demons and inconsolable anxiety.

    The song though sung in Korean was quickly translated by BTS fans. Jin talks about going into the sea and meeting his introverted self there. The deep-sea and the idea of being stuck inside a circle symbolises Jin's personal struggles. As he sings about a dark place where he wants to drown. In another verse, Jin gives his fans a hint of breathlessness which might possibly mean his experience with anxiety.

    BTS and its members are known to talk about societal pressures on young people and the mental stress that puts them through. Their earlier songs like Silver Spoon, N.O., and most recently Blue and Grey, Shadow also talk about these issues.

    Jin's song has received immense love and support from the fans. As one of the fans commented, "abyss was beautiful, it is so comforting and heartbreaking to know he has felt this way but i’m so happy he was able to express himself and work through it, thank you @BTS_twt for the masterpiece that abyss is!! #AbyssByJin #ThankYouJin"

    BTS members also wished Jin a happy birthday as the band shared their moments with him.

    Recently, in a major move, the South Korean parliament passed a bill allowing BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

    As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years, reported New York Times.

