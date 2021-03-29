On Holi, Malaika Arora Treats Fans with Her Sexy Selfie and Video of Arjun Kapoor Skipping

Malaika Arora, who is known for her strict fitness regime, has given an inside glimpse of how she is celebrating Holi 2021. The reality TV personality is with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, and the couple’s Holi celebrations are all about long walks and poolside skipping. Arjun took to Instagram Stories on Sunday evening to reveal that he and Malaika were out in the open, enjoying a walk together. Arjun shared a picture of Malaika taking a walk. A while back, Malaika shared a video of Arjun, in which he can be seen doing skipping near a poolside. “Let’s do this," she captioned the story.

On Saturday, Malaika took to her Instagram account to share a sexy monochrome picture of herself flaunting her curves as she wished her fans ‘happy Holi’ in advance. In the picture, the fitness diva is seen taking a picture of a beautiful view from her terrace in her trendy athleisure. Sharing the stunning photo, Malaika wrote, “Blending into the weekend! Wish you all a Happy Holi in advance! Stay safe everybody! Stay home, everybody!”

Malaika was recently spotted partying with her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor at her sister Amrita Arora’s place. The couple was joined by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra, and Gauri.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is running in cinema halls now. He will next feature in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam.