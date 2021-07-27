On Honeymoon, Abhishek Bachchan Met Aishwarya Rai, The Disney Fan

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been married for over 14 years now. They tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a grand wedding ceremony. While Aishwarya was still shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar, the couple took off for their honeymoon to Disneyland, where the actress had unleashed her inner child. During an interview in 2016, Abhishek had talked about his memories from their honeymoon and Aishwarya’s unique behaviour that he had witnessed there.

Abhishek had revealed that his wife had jumped like kids on seeing Disney’s famous cartoon characters. When she posed with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in the theme park, she was ecstatic.

In the same interview with Vogue, Aishwarya revealed that it was during their honeymoon that she had realised that she was Mrs Bachchan now. She said this fact dawned upon her during their flight to Bora Bora when a flight attendant addressed her as “Mrs Bachchan”. She recalled how the couple burst out laughing as they didn’t realise the change till then.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, when Abhishek was asked who fell for the other first, he said the couple never discussed this so they never came to know about it. However, the moment they realised their feelings for each other, they knew they were meant to be together.

Abhishek had proposed to Aishwarya in a dreamy way in 2007 in New York. At that time, the two were in the city for the premiere of their film, Guru. The ring with which he had proposed to her in the movie was no sparkling solitaire. He used a prop to confess his love for Aishwarya in real life too. Surprised by his gesture, she immediately said yes.

