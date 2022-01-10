On Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday, 10 Songs Of The 'Greek God' That Will Set Your Screen On Fire

Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: The actor is also known as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood and not many would disagree with this. Hrithik Roshan, who celebrates his 48th birthday today, isn’t just all about good looks but he is also an amazing actor and a terrific dancer. After working as a child artist and later as assistant director on a couple of films, Hrithik made his Bollywood debut in a leading role with father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000 and since then, whenever we have seen him on the dance floor, it has always been Hrithik Roshan vs Hrithik Roshan.

From dancing on to the beats of peppy party songs like Ghungroo (War) to set the stage on fire with his quirky moves in tracks such as Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai), Hrithik Roshan has done it all.

On Hrithik’s birthday, check out the top 10 best dance songs of the actor:

Ghungroo from War (2019)

Hrithik Roshan’s hook step in the song Ghungroo from his film War, went crazy viral after it was released on social media. Dressed in easy-breezy outfits, Hrithik shakes a leg with Vaani Kapoor to the beats of Ghungroo quite effortlessly.

Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 (2006)

Let’s rewind to 2006 - Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together on screen, dancing to Dhoom Again like there’s no tomorrow. Now, that’s what we call a power-packed dance performance.

Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Hrithik Roshan’s salsa dance in the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of our favourite takeaways from the film. The actor danced alongside Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol and made us realise that salsa can be fun.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)

Every 90s kid must have tried to ace the signature step of the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik’s film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Right? When you watch Hrithik Roshan dancing to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, you can’t help but groove a bit, because that’s the magic of the song.

Tu Meri from Bang Bang (2014)

Choreographed by Bosco Caesar, Tu Meri from Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s 2014 film Bang Bang is an out-and-out dance number. In short, you can say that Hrithik’s hook step keeps you hooked to the screen.

You Are My Soniya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Raise your hand if you have also tried to recreate Hrithik Roshan’s fab dance steps from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s track You Are My Soniya in front of the mirror when you were a kid. With Kareena Kapoor by his side, Hrithik set the stage on fire with his neat yet cool signature step.

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon from Lakshya (2004)

In Main Aisa Kyun Hoon from the 2004 film Lakshya, we saw Hrithik Roshan setting a bar with his unique dance performance. The track, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, is funky-techno hip-hop.

Dil Laga Na from Dhoom 2 (2006)

Dhoom 2 treated us to one more party song and it is Dil Laga Na. It is rock/disco, in which Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen showing off some classic yet tricky moves.

Jai Jai Shivshankar from War (2019)

Anything said about this song is never enough. Hrithik dancing to dhol-nagada amidst vibrant colours is all we need to cheer up on any gloomy day.

Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Even with amazing dancers like Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol around him, Hrithik Roshan stole the show in Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His simple yet groovy dance steps prove that he is not only the Greek god but also the dance god of Bollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.