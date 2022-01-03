On Hrithik Roshan's Shirtless Selfie, TV Actor Kavita Kaushik's Comment Undisputed Winner

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extended his New Year 2022 wishes by treating his fans to a new selfie. Hrithik, who is hailed as the Greek God of the Indian film industry, is currently on vacation with his family in the Maldives. He began the new year with a note to himself and shared it with a shirtless selfie.

The actor seemed to be on a yacht as he flaunted his body and flowing hair in a selfie clicked with a selfie stick. His picture is not only loved by his fans but many celebrities too. Popular TV actor Kavita Kaushik was also impressed by his look. She showed her witty side while praising the picture.

While sharing the picture on Twitter, Hrithik captioned the post with a positive attitude. He asked everyone that in 2022 “dwell on it effectively.”

TV show FIR fame Kavita wrote a funny caption along with a love emoji while retweeting Hrithik’s shirtless selfie. She wrote, “Matlab… kya karu? Pati ko teeley se dhakka de du?” (Means… What do I do? Shall I push my husband from a mound?

Matlab… kya karu ? Pati ko teeley se dhakka de du ? 😍 https://t.co/FX1SC8wYpN— Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) January 1, 2022

Kavita has been ruling the small screen for several years now. Kavita worked in many TV shows and web series, but her most famous role is that of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. She had also entered Bigg Boss 14 where she walked out voluntarily after a fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Kavita has made a comeback on TV with a role in Lakshmi Ghar Aayi.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently working on his next film, Vikram Vedha, with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The project is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name and is scheduled to be released on September 30, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.