On Hunarbaaz, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Expresses his 'Pain' In Front of Mithun, Madhuri Dixit

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti have been a bundle of joy ever since the comedian announced her pregnancy. The couple is excited about having a cute little addition to their family. Equally excited was Haarsh on the sets of the show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan.

Colors channel shared a promo of the show on Instagram. With a flying kiss to the audience, Haarsh made a stylish entry on the sets. He then turned to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and narrated his ordeal. Haarsh said, “Har reality show mein mujh pe taane mare gaye sir. Jab bhi, kab ho raha hai, shaadi ko 4 saal ho gaye, Abhi last show mein, dance deewane ke finale mein dada aapne bhi taana maara tha (I was teased in every reality show. I was taunted that it has been 4 years to my marriage, when will I have a child. Dada, even you taunted me at the final episode of Dance Deewane).”

A flashback was shown at that very moment, which saw Mithun asking Haarsh what his talent was. Bharti had jestingly handled that question. She replied that it’s been four years but Haarsh has not shown his talent (mimicking handling a child). The audience, including Madhuri Dixit, burst out laughing.

The promo was cut to the present moment with Haarsh saying to Mithun, “Vo baat mujhko chubhi aur mujhe gusse aaya dada (That talk hurt me and I was angry dada)”. At that very moment Bharti entered and replied, “Aur vo saara gussa mujh pe utara (I had to face that anger)”. Audience, including Mithun Da, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra, got the joke and started laughing. Bharti added that he (Haarsh) has shown his talent.

The couple then went ahead and took Mithun’s blessings. Mithun wittingly told Bharti that when he first saw Haarsh, he didn’t think he’d be able to do it. The audience was prompted for another round of laughter when they got the joke.

