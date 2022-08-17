On Husband Gautam Kitchlu's Birthday, Here’s Kajal Aggarwal's First Family Pic Featuring Their Son Too

It was in April this year when actress Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed baby boy Neil into their lives. Now, on the special occasion of Gautam Kitchlu’s birthday, the Singham actress took to her social media handle to share her first family photo with the little munchkin. In the new photo, the couple can be seen beaming with joy as dad Gautam holds Neil close and mom Kajal plants a kiss on her husband’s cheeks. The family also decided to be colour coordinated for the picture and chose white to be the theme of their photoshoot.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Kajal hailed her husband as the best dad in the entire world. “Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world. We love you!” she wrote. Notably, Gautam Kitchlu turned a year older on Tuesday, August 16. The recently turned mommy marked the special occasion by giving fans a candid glimpse of their family love. As soon as the picture surfaced online, it created a massive buzz. Within a day, the photo garnered over 7 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Take a look at it here:

In a subsequent post, Kajal shared yet another happy photo of the couple but this time it was without their son Neil. Dazzling in matching traditional outfits, the duo shared an infectious smile as the camera captured them together. Along with the post, Kajal also penned a heart-warming caption for the love of her life. She called her husband, “My partner in crime, my BFF, my 3 am and 12 noon! Have the happiest birthday with everything that your heart desires now and forever.” Check out the post below:

Just a month after welcoming her baby boy, Kajal took to Instagram to share a picture of herself cradling her newborn. The first photo with her baby boy was also accompanied by a heartfelt open letter that read, “I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath, and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really.”

Meanwhile, the announcement of the pregnancy was made official by the couple on the occasion of New Year. “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021. Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness, and love in our hearts,” stated Kajal while flaunting her baby bump on social media for the first time ever.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 30, 2020. The intimate wedding that was attended only by close friends and family members was organized in the actress’ hometown Mumbai.

